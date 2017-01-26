IrishConstruction.com logo

HOME
TOP 100
SUPPLIERS
EVENTS & AWARDS
PRODUCTS
RESOURCE CENTRE
CONTACT US
 

Thursday, 26 January 2017
Linking to http://eepurl.com/cp6zHT

Linking to http://www.irishconstruction.com/subscription_form.PAGE4443.html

Linking to https://twitter.com/IrishConstMag

Linking to http://planonline.ie/

INDUSTRY NEWS
20m Grade A office landmark development launched in the heart of Cork city 26/1
Construction sector to grow by 20% as employment rises - 23/1
230 new jobs announced for Dublin + 2,000 jobs are expected during the construction - 18/1
Residential Property Prices rise by 8.6% in the year to November - 16/1
PMI Results - New order growth picks up at end of 2016 - 16/1
Grafton's group revenues for 2016 up 13.4% - 13/1
Investment In Irish Commercial Property Reached €4.5 Billion In 2016 - 9/1
NAMA on target to clear senior debt by end of 2017 - 6/1
Minister Bruton announces ICT infrastructure grants for primary and post-primary schools - 3/1

November/December 2016

Trump Towers
What are the prospects for Ireland
following Donald Trump’s Victory?

Dublin Landings Unveiled
Ballymore’s plans to transform
Dublin’s Docklands

Limerick Boost
Massive investment drive a boost
to regional city

September/October 2016

Slavery Targeted
Eradicate unfair labour practices - CIOB

The Apprentice
Exciting pilot study to boost apprenticeships

BIM in Layman's terms
A guide to BIM for the uninitiated

May/June 2016

House Building
The real costs of building houses has been revealed

Legal Opinion
Why you can't ignore the Buiding Control (Amendment) Regs

Leadership Interview
Industry Captains talk opportunities and leadership styles

Groundforce

When Irish Water needed to replace an 850m stretch of existing 100mm cast iron pipe with a new 180mm SDR11 profuse pipe at Station Road, Portmarnock.READ MORE

Industry to grow 9% per year

The construction activity could potentially generate a requirement for 112,000 jobs up to 2020,
according to a new report. READ MORE

Construction activity rises

The Irish construction sector recorded a strong start to the final quarter of the year READ MORE

Industry voices wish-list for Budget

We focus in on some of the key points made within the comprehensive Pre-Budget Submission document. READ MORE

August sees rise in output following decline in July

The release of August data from the Ulster Bank Northern Ireland PMI® -  the latest report produced for Ulster Bank by Markit – pointed to a rise in activity following the previous month’s decline. READ MORE

State of the Nation - Property

Property Industry Ireland (PII) has launched the latest edition of Property Watch. READ MORE

Bamboozled by BIM terminology?

Many people embarking on a BIM project for the first time, find the new terminology, number of acronyms, and amount of documents required, quite daunting, confusing and seemingly overly complicated. READ MORE

National housing turnover rate down from last year

The national average housing turnover rate between July 2015 and June 2016 was 2.1%, according to the GeoView report. READ MORE

Cross industry action to tackle modern slavery

Greater industry collaboration is needed to eradicate unfair labour practices and clients. READ MORE

Dublin has office capacity to welcome additional occupiers

According to Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL),  we are entering a very sensitive period for global markets. READ MORE

Why safety at work is smart business practice

Niall Harrington, who heads Bruce Shaw dedicated safety management team looks at the benefits in
productivity. READ MORE

Dynamic Outlook for Dublin Office Market

Approximately 27,000 jobs were created in Dublin  over the last year. READ MORE

A Leader by Example

Irish Construction Industry Magazine was delighted to talk to the Chief Executive Officer of the Sammon Group Miceal Sammon about the qualities and attributes that make a successful business leader. READ MORE

Rebuilding Ireland to double housing output

Rebuilding Ireland – an Action Plan for Housing and Homelessness has been launched by the Government. READ MORE

Growth of construction activity picks up to four-month high

July saw a further sharp monthly expansion of business activity at Irish construction firms, on the back of an accelerated increase in new orders. READ MORE

View from the Top

What exactly is An Taoiseach Enda Kenny’s stance on BREXIT?  
How prepared were we for BREXIT and what is the plan going forward? READ MORE

Shock Waves

As a rule we don’t like shocks so Britain’s decision to leave the EU definitely ranks as a massive jolt to the system. Understandably the Irish construction sector,including firms working in the UK, is nervous about the effects of Brexit. READ MORE

Brexit - the Truth is more Complex!

What has been the impact of Brexit on the UK property market, and can Ireland benefit from Britain’s withdrawal from the EU?  Peter Stafford, Director of Property at IBEC gives us his opinion on these issues. READ MORE

Dublin has office capacity to welcome additional occupiers

According to Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL),  we are entering a very sensitive period for global markets. READ MORE

Brexit as bad as expected but sector will bounce back

What’s the view of the UK construction industry to BREXIT? Monika Slowikowska, founder of Golden Houses Developments, reflects on the aftermath of the EU referendum. READ MORE

Misguided Patriotism

Kevin Rudden, President Elect of the EFCA and Chief Executive Officer of international engineering consultants Garland tells Irish Construction Industry Magazine what he thinks will be the impact of Brexit on the Irish Construction sector. READ MORE

Linking to Building Information Modelling: An Overview of the process from an Irish Construction Project Management perspective

BUILDING INFORMATION MODELLING

An Overview of the process from an Irish Construction Project Management perspective

Article written by Paul Stewart

READ MORE

© IrishConstruction.com 2017 | Terms & Conditions | Advertise | Site by Solomon Solutions