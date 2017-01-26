|
|
|
|
|November/December 2016
Trump Towers
What are the prospects for Ireland
following Donald Trump’s Victory?
Dublin Landings Unveiled
Ballymore’s plans to transform
Dublin’s Docklands
Limerick Boost
Massive investment drive a boost
to regional city
|
|
|September/October 2016
Slavery Targeted
Eradicate unfair labour practices - CIOB
The Apprentice
Exciting pilot study to boost apprenticeships
BIM in Layman's terms
A guide to BIM for the uninitiated
|
|
|May/June 2016
House Building
The real costs of building houses has been revealed
Legal Opinion
Why you can't ignore the Buiding Control (Amendment) Regs
Leadership Interview
Industry Captains talk opportunities and leadership styles
|
|
|Groundforce
When Irish Water needed to replace an 850m stretch of existing 100mm cast iron pipe with a new 180mm SDR11 profuse pipe at Station Road, Portmarnock.READ MORE
|
|
|Bamboozled by BIM terminology?
Many people embarking on a BIM project for the first time, find the new terminology, number of acronyms, and amount of documents required, quite daunting, confusing and seemingly overly complicated. READ MORE
|
|
|A Leader by Example
Irish Construction Industry Magazine was delighted to talk to the Chief Executive Officer of the Sammon Group Miceal Sammon about the qualities and attributes that make a successful business leader. READ MORE
|
|
|
View from the Top
What exactly is An Taoiseach Enda Kenny’s stance on BREXIT?
How prepared were we for BREXIT and what is the plan going forward? READ MORE
|
Shock Waves
As a rule we don’t like shocks so Britain’s decision to leave the EU definitely ranks as a massive jolt to the system. Understandably the Irish construction sector,including firms working in the UK, is nervous about the effects of Brexit. READ MORE
|
Brexit - the Truth is more Complex!
What has been the impact of Brexit on the UK property market, and can Ireland benefit from Britain’s withdrawal from the EU? Peter Stafford, Director of Property at IBEC gives us his opinion on these issues. READ MORE
|
Brexit as bad as expected but sector will bounce back
What’s the view of the UK construction industry to BREXIT? Monika Slowikowska, founder of Golden Houses Developments, reflects on the aftermath of the EU referendum. READ MORE
|
Misguided Patriotism
Kevin Rudden, President Elect of the EFCA and Chief Executive Officer of international engineering consultants Garland tells Irish Construction Industry Magazine what he thinks will be the impact of Brexit on the Irish Construction sector. READ MORE